Had to shut 2 plants due to uncontrolled ammonia in Yamuna from Hry: DJB V-C

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday blamed authorities in Haryana for not being able to control the release of pollutants in the Yamuna, as a result of which two of its large water treatment plants had to be shut, affecting services to certain parts of South, East, and North-East Delhi.



Chadha spoke of how the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants had to be shut down due to an increase in ammonia levels. "The water that is released from Haryana into River Yamuna - the water which comes into Delhi - due to the discharge of that water from Haryana, the level of ammonia increased. As a result, the two significant water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, which treat the water that comes in from the Yamuna, had to be shut," he added.

The Vice-Chairman explained how the two water treatment plants have a collective capacity of 250 MGD, and their shutting down would have had a likely impact on the supply of water in certain areas of Delhi. "We are also discussing the issue with the Haryana government and we're collectively working to find an effective solution. Having said that, I'm pleased to inform you that both the affected water treatment plants have now begun working at 50 per cent capacity, the water production has resumed, and we have been successful in removing the pollutants," he said.

Chadha also spoke about how they're in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government, where Delhi gets water from the Ganges and supply had been hit due to annual maintenance. "We're in constant talks with the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and are seeking their cooperation. We need to understand that Delhi is a land-locked city. The water we get flows through other states as well. In such a case, if the level of ammonia increases, we will have to shut down our water treatment plants," Chadha added.

Meanwhile, Chadha also inaugurated a tubewell at Indra Park, Pandav Nagar.