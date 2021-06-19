Gzd assault case: Police summon Twitter India MD

Ghaziabad: Following the assault on an elderly Muslim man in Loni area of Ghaziabad, police have issued summon notice to the Twitter India Managing Director and asked him to appear to record his statement at Loni police station within seven days.



Twitter India was booked along with some journalists and Congress leaders over tweets in connection with a video of an elderly Muslim man being allegedly assaulted. The microblogging giant has been booked for not taking any actions against the posted video which was retweeted by several users.

In the notice issued, police stated that Twitter has been used as a platform to spread communal tension and hatred among people.

While Twitter did not take cognisance of such messages that sought to spread enmity and affect harmony among communities, such messages were also allowed to go viral.

"The case is being investigated and your participation is mandatory. Report to the Loni Border Police within seven days after receiving this letter to register your response," read the police letter addressed to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari.

Meanwhile, police remained alert through the day over rumours that the local Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pehalwan Idrishi will try to surrender in district court or the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Ghaziabad. Cops dressed in plain clothes were stationed at all possible routes to arrest the accused.

SP leader Ummed Pehalwan has been booked by police on June 16 in the assault case. He had shared a video of victim Abdul Samad Saifi on his Facebook page and has been accused of instigating the accused with an intent of provoking communal unrest. However, he didn't surrender till evening.