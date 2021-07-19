Gzb: Woman, two kids found dead in Loni home

Ghaziabad: A 25-year old woman was found dead along with her two minor children inside a house situated in Loni border area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night. While the woman's family have alleged foul play, her husband told police that when he returned after purchasing milk from nearby market, he found his wife and 5-year old daughter hanging from the railing of room's door while his 40-days' old son was found dead on the bed inside room.



The incident took place at Uttaranchal colony in Loni Border area. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Priya Dahiya and her daughter Navya. The newly born boy's naming ceremony was supposed to be scheduled in next few days. Priya's husband has been identified as Arvind, a property dealer in the area and they have been living in the area for the past 8 years. Police suspect that the woman had first strangled her son to death and then hanged herself and her daughter with the gate's railing.

"The three victims were declared dead at the hospital late on Sunday night while the deceased woman's husband, Arvind, was found in an unconscious condition near the hospital on Monday morning. He has been admitted at GTB hospital and is not in a condition to speak due to depression. We will interrogate once his condition improves. The body of deceased have been sent for post-mortem," said Atul Sonkar, Circle officer of Loni area.

Police said that Arvind had took his family to hospital and when doctors declared them dead, he called his elder brother Amit to narrate him the incident and told him that he is too going to die and they should perform his last rites with his wife and children. Amit immediately called family members and police and they began searching for Arvind before he was found near hospital in an unconscious condition early on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Priya's family have alleged foul play behind the incident. "Priya was a passionate girl and dreamt of becoming a Sub-inspector for which she had been studying and doing physical exercises. She got married to Arvind against her family's wish in 2014 but the couple didn't share a happy relationship a few years after their marriage," said one of Priya's close relatives.

"We also came to know that Arvind had an illicit relation with a woman for which Priya had always opposed. It was around two years ago that Arvind had thrashed Priya over dowry demanded and she stayed at her maternal house for nearly a month. We suspected foul play behind the incident and demand police to investigate the matter," the relative added.

A senior police officer said that the matter is under investigation covering all positive angles and they will record statement from Arvind once his condition improves.