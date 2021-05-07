Gzb woman keeps Covid positive father's last wish

Ghaziabad: Since her father had been suffering from kidney failure and contracted with Covid-19, a 27-year-old Ghaziabad based girl decided to get married in order to fulfil her father's last wish. Her father told her that his last wish is to see her getting married and he passed away a few hours after giving his blessings to the newly wed.



Raj Kumar, a resident of Shipra SunCity society in Indirapuram area, lived along with his wife, daughter and son. He ran a garment store while his daughter works as a beautician. He had been suffering from kidney failure and one of his kidneys were also transplanted — his wife donated a kidney to him a few years back. His daughter, Parul's marriage was scheduled for April 30 with a boy from Pratap Vihar area.

Raj Kumar had contracted Covid in April and on April 29, during his daughter's Mehandi function, his health condition started deteriorating. The family rushed him to several hospital but all denied citing non-availability of bed. As a result, he was shifted to an isolation facility built at the basement of the society.

He was on oxygen support when he expressed his last wish to see his daughter getting married after which the family decided to have the wedding in the night only.

The family has alleged that if he would have got a bed in any hospital, his life could be saved. Raj Kumar had told his family members that he was afraid if something happened to him, his daughter's marriage might get postponed.