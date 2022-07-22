Gzb: Two throw chilli powder at jeweller & steal gold chain worth Rs 40,000; arrested

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police has arrested a man along with his son-in-law for allegedly throwing chilli powder on a jewellery shop owner and fleeing away with a gold chain in Sihani Gate area of Ghaziabad. Police investigations have revealed that they were under debt and wanted to get rid of it. The staffer of jewellery shop caught a woman who was also involved in the act.



According to the police, the accused have been identified Ashok Kumar and Navneet Kumar (25), both are natives of Muzaffarnagar and currently residing at a rented accommodation in Raj nagar extension area of Ghaziabad. The third accused has been identified as Riya Kumari (22).

Naresh Kumar Sharma, SHO of Sihani Gate police station said Manav Garg, a resident of Kavi Nagar, runs the jewellery shop in Sihani Gate area. On Wednesday around 7 pm, he was at his shop along with his salesman Abhishek Verma.

Garg told police that two accused, including the woman, entered the shop and asked them to show some gold ornaments. When they were showing them the chain, the girl threw some chilli powder on our faces. After that the man fled the shop along with a gold chain worth Rs 40,000.

"Abhishek caught the girl, but she started beating him. At that time other shopkeepers from adjacent shops came and caught her. Immediately, we called the police and handed her to them," he said.

Police said that a case under Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 393(Attempt to commit robbery) was registered.

"During interrogation, the woman revealed that the absconding accused is her father Ashok while her husband Navneet was also present at the shop at the time of the incident. Navneet had entered the shop separately in order to make it look like he was not known to the two," Sharma said. The accused was nabbed later at night.