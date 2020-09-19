Gzb sub-inspector suspended over bribery allegations

Ghaziabad: The Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad police (SSP) has suspended a sub-inspector on charges of corruption after he was found to have taken a bribe of Rs 10,000 after threatening a man to implicate him in a false case of molestation. Police investigations showed that the cop made the man transfer money into his female friend's account.

According to police, the suspended cop, identified as SI Harendra Kumar Jadaun, in-charge of Shastri Nagar police chowki arrested a man while they were creating a ruckus on the road. He brought him to the police station and threatened to implicate him in a false case of molestation.

The cop demanded Rs 10,000 from him as a bribe but when the man told him that he does not have cash, the SI asked him to transfer the money to his friend's account. The SI was already attached with police lines after the family of a 48-year-old woman, who was beaten up by an eve teaser, alleged that the cop had taken a bribe from the accused to settle the case and include lighter sections in the FIR.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said that a departmental enquiry has been set up against the SI which will be headed by SP city.

As per records, over 40 cops have suspended, nearly 700 were sent to the police line while two cops were terminated from their jobs for allegedly being involved in various corrupt practices and not doing duty properly from January to September 2020