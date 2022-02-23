Gzb: Property dealer's home robbed, family held at gunpoint

Ghaziabad: Three members of a family, including a newly born child, were held captive at gunpoint inside their house by unnown assailants, who robbed cash worth lakhs and jewellery and fled. The incident happened at the home of a property dealer in the Sihani gate police station area of Ghaziabad in broad day light on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm, when a total of four men barged into Nikhil Bhati's house in Nehru Nagar - III. Bhati's wife Priya and two daughters, aged around 6 year and two months, were present in the house.

Nipun Aggarwal, superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad said that the four men overpowered family members and locked them inside a room before fleeing with cash and valuables. "Nikhil had left for work on Tuesday morning and later informed his wife that he will send someone to the house to collect some cash," said Agarwal.

"The criminals rang the bell and the elder daughter opened the gate thinking that Nikhil had sent them to the house. Priya was counting the cash which Nikhil had spoken to her about. The family told police that the four accused held them at gunpoint and locked them inside the house. For nearly half an hour, they searched the house and wrapped up all cash and valuables and fled," Agarwal added.

The officer further said that none of the victims had received any injury during the robbery bid. The family has claimed that the criminals robbed nearly four lakh cash and valuables worth nearly Rs 5 lakh. "We are yet to register a case into matter as a complaint from victim's side is awaited. However, the forensic teams have collected finger prints and other sample from the spot and investigation is underway," the SP said.