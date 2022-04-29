Gzb: Police mull charges against school authorities

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police team investigating the death of a Class IV student who died when he peeped out of his school bus, is now mulling criminal charges against the management of the Dayavati Modi Public School in Modi Nagar.



The child's mother had complained against the chairman of Modi Industries and the owner of the school, Umesh Kumar Modi, the principal Netrapal and the driver Omveer and the management. While the accused bus driver Omveer and cleaner Jagveer were sent to jail on Thursday, the school principal, Netrapal, was released from the police station after interrogations.

Police had registered a case against the bus driver and cleaner in connection with the incident.

Police investigations revealed that the bus was blacklisted but was still plying on road. While a few transport officials have been suspended after this came up, the parents of the child have been alleging that the police are "going easy" against the school management.

Ghaziabad's SP (rural), Dr Iraz Raza, who is heading the probe, said, "We are investigating the case covering all the aspects and are checking for 'criminal negligence' or 'negligence' on part of the school. Apart from this, we are also checking at what time the accident took place and how much time the school staffers took to take him to hospital. All the aspects are being checked and appropriate actions will be taken up against those found responsible."