Gzb Police initiates process of invoking Goonda Act against Yati Narsinghanand

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police have started proceedings to invoke Goonda Act against the head priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his anti-social activities and making anti-religious remarks.



Yati Saraswati, who has been openly communal in his public statements targeting Muslims, has been appointed as 'Mahamandaleshvar' of Juna Akhara barely a week after he alleged a 10-year old boy, who entered the temple mistakenly, a trained killer who had been doing recee to kill him.

In March, a Muslim boy who had entered the temple compound to drink water, was thrashed by an aide of Yati. The Dasna Devi temple, of which Yati is head priest, has a banner at the gate prohibiting entry of Muslims. He was also booked around two months ago for derogatory remarks against women.

Taking cognisance, the Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar has initiated process to slap Goonda act against Yati Saraswati who he said is becoming a danger for law and order of the district.

"On a regular basis, different types of controversies are coming up from the temple premises which had made police to deploy a contingent of cops outside temple to prevent chaos and maintain law and order situation. However, the situation is going out of control and this is the reason police are trying to impose the Goonda Act against Narsinghanand," said the senior cop.

Police said that Yati has already been booked in several cases of 'anti-social activities' like manhandling,

attempt to murder, use of derogatory language and obstructing police checking outside the temple.

"A report to invoke Goonda Act against Yati Saraswati has been sent to the sub-divisional magistrate for approval, after which it will be sent to the district police chief and the district magistrate (DM) for their nod," the officer added.