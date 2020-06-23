Gzb Police arrest TikTok star in murder of teen nursing student

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth, a TikTok star, on Sunday night for allegedly stabbing a 19-year old nursing student to death at a busy market road in the Tila Mor police station area.



According to police, the accused has been identified as Sher Khan alias Sheru, a resident of the Sunder Nagri area in Delhi and has more than 4 lakh followers on TikTok, a popular social media platform.

The victim, identified as Naina Kaur, was doing a course in nursing from Delhi. Her marriage was scheduled for June 22 but the accused was not happy with her marriage as he used to love her.

On the evening of June 18, the accused had killed Naina in front of her parents when she was going from Market to her house. The accused stabbed the girl over ten times with a knife following which she was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed during treatment.

"The accused had been stalking Naina for the past couple of years and was disturbed with her marriage with another person. Several times he had asked her to cancel the marriage but she denied. However in a fit of rage, he killed her" said Ran Singh, SHO of Tila Mor police station while adding that the accused was arrested from the Harsh Vihar area where he was hiding after committing the crime.

"Two brother of Sheru - Rizwaan and Imraan have also been arrested by police for helping him to hide after committing the crime. The accused has been booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) and police also recovered the knife used in the crime. Imraan and Rizwaan were booked under section 212 (Harbouring offender) and 225 (Resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) of IPC" the SHO added