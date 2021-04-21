Gzb orders closure of restaurants and hotels

ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad DM has ordered closure of all restaurants and hotels in the district and banned dine-in facility while takeaways/home delivery is permitted.

The order is also applicable on all roadside eateries and other food stalls.

The order mentions that food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato and others are permitted but with COVID-19 restrictions and delivery persons must stick to all the norms, like wearing mask, sanitizing hands at regular intervals, etc.

With this ban, there is chaos among those working in different hotels and restaurants while the owners have cut short the manpower. Many of these employees have started leaving for their homes from Ghaziabad now as they feel that a complete lockdown might be implemented soon. The workers say that the pain and torture of last year's lockdown is still fresh in their minds.