Gzb, Noida impose Section 144 to beat festive Covid surge

Noida: In the view of rising Covid-19 cases in different parts of the country, both the Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as precautionary measure to combat spread of deadly virus. While GB Nagar has imposed restrictions under sector 144 till April 30, neighbouring Ghaziabad district has extended the same till May 10.



The order prohibits unauthorised protests and actions against people not following COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks at public places. In GB Nagar, the order has been issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi who had stated that the restrictions have been imposed keeping in view the upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti etc.

The order further read that during this period unauthorised mass gatherings will not be allowed in public spaces. "Nobody will be allowed to hold protests, processions or hunger strikes without permission from the competent authority, nor will they encourage anyone else to do so. Also there will be complete ban on consumption of liquor at public places and celebratory firing at wedding or other functions," the order read.