Gzb: Motorist shot at for 'stopping' to talk on his phone

ghaziabad: A man riding on a motorcycle was allegedly shot at by a psychopath in Sihani Gate area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday. Cops said that the motorist had stopped to talk on the phone when the accused objected to the man for stopping outside his house. He is admitted at hospital for treatment and the bullet hit his left shoulder.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Amit Bhati, a resident of Maliwara area of Ghaziabad while the injured person has been identified as Nirdesh Sharma, a resident of Radhakunj area of Ghaziabad. The incident took place around 6:30 pm on Tuesday when victim Nirdesh Sharma had gone out to buy groceries in the market.

"We received a call from an unknown person who narrated the incident. We rushed to the spot and found that my brother was lying with a bullet injury on his left arm. We rushed him to the nearby hospital where he is admitted for treatment and is out of danger now. Police was informed about the incident," Girish Sharma, Nirdesh's brother, said.

"My brother told me that he has stopped his bike to talk on the phone and the accused came questioning him why he stopped the bike outside his house. My brother told him that he is talking on the phone and within no time the accused threatened him to move aside or else he'll kill him. Later, he went inside his house on the first floor and fired a bullet at him from the balcony," Girish added.

Police said that the accused is on run at the moment and a case has been filed against him. "Following the incident, an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against the accused identified as Amit Bhati. He lived with his family and his family members were present at home when he fired the bullet. Currently, he is on a run and teams have been formed to nab him," Naresh Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Sihani Gate police station, said.

The officer further said that the accused was a drug addict and had recently spent several months at a rehab center. "We have detained the family members of the accused and raids are being conducted to nab him as well. Further investigation is on," Sharma

added.