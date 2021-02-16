Gzb: Man slits his own wrist after murdering wife on Valentine's Day

Ghaziabad: A man in his late 30s allegedly slit his wrist after killing his wife in Sector 5 of Vaishali area in Ghaziabad on Monday. Police have recovered a suicide note from his possession where he mentioned to have taken the extreme step for some personal reasons.



According to police, the man has been identified as Devjeet Dutta while his wife was identified as Pooja. The man planned this on Valentine's Day and sent his 10-year-old son to a relative's house, said police.

The matter came to light around 9 am, when neighbours found Devjeet lying unconscious at a vacant plot adjacent to his house with blood oozing out of the wound in his hand. Police was informed and he was taken to a nearby private hospital where his condition continues to be critical.

When police and neighbours went inside the house to investigate the matter, they found his wife lying on the bed. "Police along with neighbours entered the house and found a woman lying dead on the bed. She was identified as Devjeet's wife Pooja. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was strangled while the body has been sent for autopsy and reports are awaited," said Gyaneshwar Singh, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad.

A senior police officer said that Devjeet had planned the crime on Valentine Day as he had left his 10-year-old son to his in-laws house in Karol Bagh in Delhi. "Devjeet, along with his wife and son had visited his in-law's on Sunday to celebrate Valentine's Day. The couple returned to their house late in night but left their son to his mother-in-law's house," said Anshu Jain, Circle officer of Indirapuram area.

The officer further said that a suicide note has been recovered from the spot where Devjeet had written that he has murdered his wife. "He mentioned some personal reason behind taking the step but didn't mention it openly. We suspect that he took the extreme step under financial crisis but the matter is being investigated and we are waiting for Devjeet to gain consciousness so that actual reason can be ascertained," added Jain.

In another incident, a youth has been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police from Surajpur police station area for allegedly strangling a girl after she rejected his proposal.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Yadav, a native of district Ghazipur. Both the victim and accused lived at a rented house in Surajpur area.

As per a senior police officer, the incident occurred on February 8 when the girl's body was found lying on the second floor of the house. Police was informed and a post-mortem of deceased's body was performed which revealed broken bones in neck. An FIR was registered and probe was launched.

Police investigations rounded up on the involvement of Sunil into the incident. The accused was detained and upon questioning, he confessed to have killed the girl after she refused to his proposal.