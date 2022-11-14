Gzb man killed & buried 7 feet deep by wife, her lover

Ghaziabad: In Ghaziabad, skeleton of a man was found buried seven feet deep inside a house situated in his neighbourhood, around four years after he went missing. Police have arrested deceased's wife and a neighbour in connection with the incident.



According to police, a 44-year-old man, identified as Chandraveer, was missing from his house around 4 years ago, but his family members were constantly looking for him. While police had failed to trace the body, the daughter of deceased was making rounds of the police station, to trace his father.

Ghaziabad's police crime branch had got a lead into case and they investigated the matter. Police found that he was murdered by his wife and a man from neighbourhood with whom his wife was in a relationship. She was into relationship with a man identified as Arun living in neighbourhood. The deceased was an alcoholic person and had seen his wife with neighbour in an obscene situation a couple of times.