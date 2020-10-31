Gzb: Man held for killing his daughter

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his 4-year-old daughter on Thursday. The incident took place in Khoda area and the accused kept on roaming in an auto rickshaw keeping the body with him for nearly six hours before police caught him during checking in Noida.

The accused, Vasudev Gupta (30), a native of Sultanpur district but lived at a rented house in Khoda colony. Cops said that he used to work as an auto-rickshaw driver while his wife worked at a spa centre in Noida.