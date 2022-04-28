Gzb man held for firing incidents in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have claimed to solve two firing incidents in Northeast Delhi with the arrest of a man identified as Arun Kumar (26), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad (UP). Police also recovered a semi-automatic pistol, 4 live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northeast Delhi Sanjay Kumar Sain said on Thursday.



According to the officials, accused Arun Kumar was previously involved in attempt to murder, arms act, fraud and gangster act cases in Uttar Pradesh, and an armed robbery in Delhi. "Based on secret information, a trap was laid near Ashok Nagar Flyover, at main Wazirabad Road and on the instance of informer, a person riding on a black motorcycle was signalled to stop for the check, who sped up instead, in a bid to escape. But he was overpowered by the alert police team after a brief scuffle", DCP Northeast Delhi said.

During the interrogation, he purportedly confessed to his crime and allegedly revealed his involvement in both the firing incidents in the GokulPuri area of Northeast Delhi a couple of weeks ago. Moreover, on sustained interrogation, his alleged involvement in other crimes committed in UP and Delhi also surfaced. Sincere efforts are on to ascertain the source of the pistol and nab his associate. Further investigation into the case is in progress, Sanjay Kumar Sain added.