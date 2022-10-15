Gzb: Man dies in cross-firing

ghaziabad: A man died in cross-firing when a few miscreants allegedly tried to enter inside a house that belonged to a businessman in Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad on Friday morning.



Officials have registered a case against the unidentified criminals and have taken up investigation.

According to the police, at around 4:35 am, an information was received through helpline number dial 112 at Teela Mod police station.

"The information conveyed that few miscreants tried to break into the house of Yogendra Mavi (52), a resident of SDM Colony. After receiving the information, our team reached at the place of incident and found a dead body of an unknown person lying in the balcony of Mavi's house," Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police said.

"As Mavi walked out to check, he saw few unknown miscreants on the terrace situated next to his house who started firing at his house and therefore, in order to protect himself he fired on them from his licensed pistol.

"The unidentified body has been sent sent to the mortuary for post mortem and further efforts are being made to identify the body," the SSP added.