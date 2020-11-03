Gzb: Fraudsters dupe youth of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of job in CBI

Ghaziabad: A young man was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of providing job at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The youth, a resident of Gurgaon, only came to know that he has been conned after he landed in Ghaziabad's CBI office to join as sub-inspector (trainee) and produced the joining letter issued by the fraudsters.



On October 26, Nitesh Kumar went to the CBI office located in Ghaziabad to join as sub-inspector (trainee) in the ongoing under training batch. When CBI officials asked him to produce the joining letter issued by the CBI headquarters, Nitesh handed over a stapled bunch of four sheets.

Upon checking, the CBI officials found that the first page of joining letter consisted of the dated signature of Nandkumar Nair, SP CBI (SCB) of Thiruvananthapuram and was actually a portion of FIR No RC 5 (S)/2020 dt. 01.09.2020, registered with CBI SCB, Thiruvananthapuram.

"When I checked the list of trainee Sub Inspector, who passed the exam, his name was also not in the list of successful Officers Trainees, sent by CBI Head quarter. Even he failed to produce any joining letter from CBI HQ," said Rajeev Kumar Rishi, Deputy Superintendent of Police in CBI Academy Ghaziabad.