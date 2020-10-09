Gzb: Four held in Army man's 'murder' case

ghaziabad: Following the death of 30-year-old soldier with Indian Army, the Ghaziabad Police have arrested four persons including a woman and her three brothers. Earlier, police said that he died after he accidentally shot himself in abdomen while trying to clean the muzzle with screwdriver but later police investigations revealed that he was murdered.



According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Ritu a native of Muradnagar area, Lakhshya Kumar from Modinagar area and two minor.

A senior police officer said that earlier the family tried to misguide police that the he has died after he accidentally shot himself but during probe their role turned suspicious. "During investigations, police found traces of blood being cleaned from the floor and other parts of the house while the role of family remained suspicious. On the complaint filed by victim's family, four persons were named and they were arrested by police. Among those arrested include army man's wife and her three cousin brothers," said Amit Singh, station house officer of Muradnagar police station.