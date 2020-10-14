Top
Gzb engineer beaten to death in road rage
gurugram: In a reported incident of road rage, an engineer lost his life after being beaten by a group of unidentified men in Kherki Daula, Gurugram.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Netrapal Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad. On Sunday, Singh had come to Gurugram for some professional work. According to law enforcement officials, he was driving on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway where his car suddenly hit a bike at the Kherki Dhaula stretch. The biker first argued with Singh. Being a local, he then called his friends who then assaulted Singh with fists, rods and stones.

He was later taken to Medeor Hospital for treatment and then shifted to another private super-specialty hospital where his treatment continued for two days. The Police has now registered the case at Kherki Dhaula police station and further investigation is on.

Piyush Ohrie

