Gzb cyber cell solved nearly 171 cases of cyber fraud

ghaziabad: Working out the cases related to cyber fraud, the Ghaziabad police has successfully managed to solve as many as 171 complaints and returning back over a crore rupees to those duped by cyber criminals, between a period from January and October 2022.



While solving these cases, the police have learned that in cases of cyber fraud, giving timely information can save people from big losses. "Police launched an investigation over complaint lodged by a foreign person in a case of cyber fraud. The cyber team immediately works to block the transaction by giving information about the bank and the point from which the money has been withdrawn. If the complaint is made at the right time, the chances of getting the money back increases significantly," Sourav Singh, in-charge of Ghaziabad cyber cell said.

"The fraudsters target innocent people specially senior citizens as they are vulnerable and not knowledgeable about technology. Our team has been working tirelessly to nab gangs of dupesters. Our first and foremost aim is to make sure that the money do not exit the ecosystem," Singh added.

Acting on 171 such cases in the year upto September 30, out teams managed to return Rs 1.06 crore to the complainants which were recovered after being freezed. As per officials, there is a big scam where people are getting duped on the name of 5G connectivity. "While 5G mobile network connectivity has been launched in some places in Delhi NCR, the cyber thugs have also become active and are cheating people in the name of giving 5G connectivity," police said.

Detailing over the modus operandi, Sourav Singh, in-charge of Ghaziabad cyber cell said that the fraudsters call people and talk about upgrading the SIM from 4G to 5G. "They would trick people to share an OTP received on their mobile phone saying that it will help them convert their sim to 5G," Singh said.

"Through the OTP, people can clear their bank account by running the number themselves. Although no such case has come up in the district so far, the cyber cell is already making people aware at its level," Singh added.

The Ghaziabad police has cautioned people not to share personal information with anyone under any circumstances. "Apart from this, how to create an easy-to-catch password and in case of fraudulent activity, call 1930 or log onto CyberCrime.gov.in portal," police said.