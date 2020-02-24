Gzb cops book 5 for duping people by selling stolen cars

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have booked five persons who used to dupe people on the pretext of taking their cars for placing them on official duty in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) but later sold off the cars instead of getting them placed. Police have found that as many as 54 cars were taken by the accused from their owners and sold to other persons in Delhi-NCR.

According to police, the matter came to light when one of the accused found his car on the roads of Ghaziabad and when he asked the driver about the car, he replied that he had bought the car around a month ago for Rs 2 lakhs.

Rohit, a victim who claimed to have lost nearly two dozen cars owned by him and his relatives, told police that the gang members promised the victim of a fixed monthly return against the car being taken for DMRC's official duty. "The gang members used to sign an agreement with the car owner after which they took the vehicle's original documents with them while a photocopy of each was given back to the owner. Later they used the agreement and original documents to sell the car in market," said Rohit.

He further informed that the gang members used to sell the vehicles at much cheaper rates as to easily get customers for the vehicles. "The accused persons used to tell costumers that the owner of the car had shifted abroad and urgently wants to sell his car. A sale agreement was then signed with the customer and the car was sold after giving him assurance that the vehicle will be transferred once the owner returns from abroad," Rohit added.

Meanwhile, the victim also told police that a constable with Ghaziabad police was also involved in the scam, with the help of whom, the gang members easily sold the vehicle. "Acting on the complaint received, we have registered an FIR against Varun Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Ashu and Rahul. Nearly a dozen cars have been recovered from them by the police. The kingpin of the gang belongs to Delhi and we are trying to contact Delhi police to conduct a raid and arrest the accused," said Md Aslam, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station.