Gzb boy shot dead in Canada cremated

Ghaziabad: A management student who was shot dead outside the Toronto subway in Canada early this month was cremated in his home town here on Saturday.

The body of the 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev was received by his family at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi from where it was taken to his residence at Rajendra Nagar in Ghaziabad and was cremated on the bank of the Hindon river in the evening.

Kartik's last rites were performed by his younger brother Parth, his father Jitesh Vasudev said.

The body of the slain student was flown to New Delhi from Toronto in Canada, where he was doing MBA.

The victim's father expressed disappointment that no help was provided by the local administration for ferrying his son's body from the IGIA to

Ghaziabad.