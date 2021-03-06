Gym trainer and his female friend found dead in West Delhi home

New Delhi: Bodies of a gym trainer and a 23-year-old woman were found inside a house in the Tilak Nagar area. Police said their initial investigation shows no foul play in the incident. However, the exact cause of their deaths will be ascertained through a post-mortem report, which is still awaited.



Police said they received a PCR call about foul smell emanating from the house in Mahabir Nagar at Tilak Nagar. "A woman lived in the house and her friend had come to her place two days ago," police said.

As per the official, on reaching the spot, they found that the ground floor of the house was bolted from inside. They broke open the door and found two decomposed bodies, one male and one female lying on the floor with no external injuries. They were taken to the

hospital.

During the investigation, the woman was identified as Priyanka Bisht, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, while her friend, Pawan Paliwal (29), was a resident of Meerut but lived here in Uttam Nagar. "The girl was doing a consultancy job in Gurgaon. The boy was a gym trainer and was into modelling," police added.

While doing spot inspection, one almost empty liquor bottle and some supplements, rappers of tablets were also lying at the spot. Parents of both were enquired who told they were friendly to each other.

"Post-mortem report has been conducted and the viscera are preserved for further proceedings. No foul play or suicide note has been found. Further enquiry is going on," police said.