Gurupurab spent away from home, families say: Come back with a win

New Delhi: Far away from their homes, farmers protesting at the Capital's borders on Monday celebrated a sombre Gurupurab, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak — also known as Guru Nanak



Jayanti.

While for many young students and farmers, this was the first they were spending the festival away from family, they said they are here for a cause and that their families are with them in spirit — if not in person.

The morning started with the farmers reading paths and praying.

"We are far away from home protesting for our rights on this auspicious day. We pray our guru gives us more strength to fight this and win as well," a farmer from Patiala told Millennium Post.

The evening saw a busy time with all groups lighting diyas and candles around their tractors and on the roads. The whole protesting site lit with yellow lights of the

candles.

Although crackers are burst on the occasion, this time is different as no one was allowed to bust them due to the sensitivity of the location. "Our families are with us and they have told us to only come back with a win," Baldev Singh, a farmer at the protest site said.

Meanwhile, langar was distributed. "Back home we make sweets and light diyas and candles at home. Then we go to Gurudwara to pray," Pavneet Singh, a farmer

said.

Plays were also held on the occasion, celebrating the birth of their guru while some people sat in a corner chanting "Waheguru".

The Bangla Sahib Gurudwara also started its langar services which saw hordes of people from everywhere.

(With PTI inputs)