Gurugram's malls to open from next week

Gurugram: The Gurugram Administration has decided to open malls in the city from next week under phase two of Unlock. Senior officials from the district administration here on Friday said that after holding discussions with the management of various malls and shop owners, malls in the city may be allowed to open.

The officials further highlighted that the administration is now in the process of preparing the standard operating procedures (SOP) for how they will operate. He also warned that any mall found violating the SOP would be closed.

The Government of Haryana had so far not allowed malls in the city to function even as they were opened up in Noida and Delhi. Despite several pleas from shop owners and the mall management, the officials of the District Administration reasoned that ventilation of the malls was the major reason for it not allowing the malls to function.

The officials highlighted that as the malls were centrally air-conditioned, the internal air circulation within the air complex would aid in the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hailed as the mall capital of the National Capital Region, there are over 30 malls in Gurugram. Moreover, the largest mall in the country is also located in Gurugram. All the prominent domestic and foreign shopping brands, food and beverage outlets have their shops located in Gurugram malls.

Despite the Haryana Government allowing the restaurants to open, most of the food and beverage outlets have not opened as most of them had its units in Gurugram malls.