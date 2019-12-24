Gurugraman bus ridership level crosses 1.5 crore since its inception

Gurugram: The huge potential of the public transportation system in Gurugram can be well illustrated by the rising levels of the ridership of the Gurugram city bus service.



Based on the latest official data released by the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), the ridership levels in its buses have crossed 1.5 crore. The GMBCL, the public agency that operates the city bus service Gurugraman, has been able to witness the increase in levels of ridership in just one year and three months into its operations.

The ridership levels had crossed one crore in September and in just matter of two months the city bus service has been able to add over 50 lakh passengers using its services.

The GMBCL is jointly operated by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

To increase the ridership further, the public officials want to popularise the use of smart cards and encourage cashless travel among the commuters. An app for the city bus service has also been designed wherein passengers can track the movement of their bus route online.

There are a total of 14 routes on which the Gurugram bus service operates. In this Route 212 (from Basai to Huda City Centre and back) sees the most number of passengers.

Other important routes include route 134 (from IFFCO Chowk to IMT Manesar), route 112 (from Sector 56 to Gurugram Railway station) and Route 111 (from Huda City Centre to Bhondsi).

There are plans to increase the fleet of buses to new sectors of the city. It has also been planned by the officials that there will also be a significant e-buses that will be added under the GMBCL. It is however not been decided when the new fleet of buses will be incorporated.

Currently, the city bus service is running 129 buses on 12 routes in a bid to improve the public transport network in the city.

Taking a step towards ensuring the women safety the Gurugraman also added a special the bus only for the women passengers. For its efforts, Gurugraman was recently conferred with the Commendable Initiative award under the Best City Bus Service Project by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs.