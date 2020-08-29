Gurugram: Weekend lockdown shifted to Mondays & Tuesdays

Gurugram: The Haryana government has now allowed restaurants and hotels in the state to serve liquor and also amended its weekend lockdown rules after facing backlash from traders' bodies, restauranteers and hoteliers.



The decision by the state government is expected to help more than 300 upscale restaurant owners in Gurugram who have been struggling to get footfall ever since March when the lockdown was first enforced. The owners, however, have been directed to maintain precautions and ensure proper social distancing in their restaurant premises.

Even though the state government has allowed the restaurants to serve the liquor it has still not provided permission for restaurants to open their bar counters. It is important to note that most of the restaurants, especially those situated in the areas of Cyber greens and MG Road have invested a huge amount of money in setting up bars.

The order allows restaurants and hotels to serve liquor but only at the table or in hotel rooms — much like the directions issued to the excise department in Delhi. While the excise department has been directed to issue necessary permission in this regard in Delhi, a formal order is yet to arrive.

In order to cut costs, many restaurants in the city have already surrendered their licenses to the government and are utilising the money for home deliveries. The move allowing to serve the liquor is also expected to increase the revenue of the state excise department, which, despite the lockdown, has shown an increase in revenues.

The restaurant owners along with shopping mall management and other traders also had a reason to rejoice after the Haryana govt struck down its order of imposing the weekend lockdown. Instead of Saturdays and Sundays, all the shops selling non-essential items and offices will now remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.