Gurugram: Unlit streets trigger spike in road accidents, crimes

gurugram: Unlit roads in Gurugram have become blind spots of accidents. The city has already witnessed more than 125 accidents this year, substantial number of which, according to police, took place on roads without any proper streetlights. Moreover, from February 19 to 21, five lives have been lost to road accidents due to lack of streetlights.



According to police, some of the major routes without any proper streetlights are Hero Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Sidhrawali crossing, Manesar chowk, MG road, Golf Course Extension and Manesar crossing and Gurugram Faridabad Road.

Moreover, lack of streetlights is also one of the major causes of petty crimes after dark.

There was an incident not long ago when a failed burglary attempt also led to criminals shooting a person dead at Golf Course Extension Road. Senior officials of Gurugram Police highlight that they are coordinating with the district administration officials to immediately light some of the major areas in the city with immediate effect.

On their part, the officials continue to assure that the process of improving the situation is being undertaken in problematic areas.

"There is no denying the fact that most of the streets are not properly lit. This is not a new and this issue persists in many places in the city. The problem only increases in new sectors where public agencies have been shying away from the responsibility to do their job," said Rajeev Sahay resident of South City-2 area.