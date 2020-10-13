Gurugram: Two from Sube Gujjar gang held after 2nd shootout in a week

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police on Tuesday morning arrested two members of Sube Gujjar gang but not before indulging in a shootout.



Those arrested by the Gurugram Police have been identified as Jaiveer and Vedprakash. Along with the weapons they were carrying, the Police has also seized the motorcycle in which they were travelling.



This is the second incident of shootout in less than a week between members of Sube Gujjar gang and Gurugram Police. On the night of October 8 there was a shootout incident between three members of Sube Gujjar and the officials of Gurugram Police. In this incident, two officials from the Gurugram Police had also sustained bullet injuries.



According to Gurugram Police, just as in the previous case, the objective of these members of the gang was also to murder a real estate broker in Sohna.



Along with the property disputes which the criminal gang had with the dealer, the law enforcement officials also mentioned that the Sube Gujjar gang feels the real estate broker also had links with the rival gang.



"For second time in less than a week, we have been able to arrest the members of the Sube Gujar gang. The members have confessed that they wanted to carry out a murder and also supply illegal weapons to certain buyers. We are investigating whether there is a presence of more members of the Sube gang in the city or not," said Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime) Gurugram.



Despite the pandemic, the criminal activities of the gang of Gurugram has not reduced. There have been several incidents this year where the gangsters or members who have links with the rival gangs have been murdered brutally.



In May this year, a 32-year – old property dealer Vicky Dureja was murdered in broad daylight after unidentified assailants pumped in 28 bullets into his body. The murder of Vicky comes just less than weeks after another gangster Manjeet was gunned down in front of his own children a girl (15) and a boy (8) when he had gone for a morning walk with them.

