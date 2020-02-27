Gurugram Traffic Police introduce intersection design trail on trial run

Gurugram: For safety of all road users and efficient movement for all, traffic police have done intersection design installation on a trial run. Under this system barricades and stoppage designs are being placed on congested roads like Rajeev Chowk and Sohna road.



According to officials, the main purpose of bringing out this system on the roads is to control the speed of the vehicles. According to official data over 30 percent of the accidents in the city are caused due to rash driving and overspeeding.

Taking note of the flip side that the new system may cause the traffic jam, the Gurugram police have introduced it on the trial run. If successful the law enforcement officlas also plans to introduce this on other major roads of the city.

"We have introduced the design trail system on the trial run basis. This is in line with making sure that the speed of the vehicles is controlled. Rash, negligent driving and overspeeding is not only putting the lives of drivers at risk but is also a major risk to the pedestrians. We will also make sure that there is also aware of this system before we implement it fully on a large scale," said a senior police official of Gurugram Traffic Police.