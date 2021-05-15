Gurugram: Thousands queue up at drive-in vaccine centre that had 200 doses in stock

Gurugram: The urgency and desperation among Gurugram residents to receive COVID-19 vaccination was evident as thousands of vehicles lined up for receiving a limited number of 200 doses in Gurugram.



Conducted as a part of an experimental trial, the Gurugram District Administration tied up with DLF City Mall and Park Hospital for providing people with 200 of second dose vaccines who are 45 and above. With vaccination shortage also leaving many of the elder residents hassled, many began lining up to receive vaccination despite knowing that they may not be among those lucky few who will be able to get a jab.

Even as the entire process of people receiving jabs in their car began at 10:30 am, most of the people had begun

queuing up as early as 6 am so that they were fortunate people who get the second dose of Covishield vaccine that was to be given.

Almost all 200 people who were able to receive a second dose of vaccination waited for more than four hours for an entire process that lasted for 10 to 15 minutes.

"I was able to get my first dose of vaccine in a private hospital following which I had to really struggle. The moment I came to know this drive through vaccination process was happening I just rushed for it. I came over as early as 6:15 am so that I would not miss out", said Madan Aggarwal, one of the recipients of COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Virender Yadav Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram said, "If in the coming days we will able to increase our stock of doses."