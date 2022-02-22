Gurugram roof-collapse: District admin stops registration of all Chintels projects

Gurugram: Facing protests every day from residents accusing it of not acting on previous complaints against builder Chintels India, whose Paradiso society saw a tragic roof-collapse kill two residents, the Gurugram district administration has now stopped all new registrations of all residential and commercial properties of the builder group in the city.



In addition to the Chintels Paradiso residential society, the group has at least four more commercial and residential properties in various stages of completion across the city.

In an official circular issued from Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav's office, all registrars in the city have now been directed not to allow any sale registrations on properties belonging to the Chintels group.

However, 12 days since the mishap killed two women at the Chintels Paradiso, residents' protests are continuing, with key demands including adding charges of culpable homicide in the FIR registered in the matter. With residents already having said that repeated complaints against the builder were ignored by the Department of Town and Country Planning, they now believe that the police are going easy in their investigation by not pressing harsher charges.

Some residents have also resorted to seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter.

However, the district authorities have said that they are in constant touch with the residents and are assuring them that a thorough and fair probe is underway.

"We as residents have been raising a voice against Solomon, the developer of Chintels Paradiso for two years despite the threats received to us by the goons working for the builders. All this while the Gurugram public agencies conveniently looked the other way. Now, when the mishap has occurred and lives have been lost then also the action that should be taken against the developer is not being taken. I once again ask the Prime Minister who is much closer to us of how long it will take for the authorities to take action before more innocent lives are lost," said Ritu Kapoor, a resident of Chintels Paradiso.