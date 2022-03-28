Gurugram roads continue to be unsafe for commuters

gurugram: Roads in Gurugram continue to be unsafe for commuters and pedestrians as an official data shared by Gurugram Traffic Police reveals that 32 lives have already been lost from January 1 to March 23. On an average, two to three road mishaps occur on a daily basis in Gurugram.



Each year Gurugram has been witnessed more than 400 deaths due to road accidents occurring in different parts of the city. Last year, Gurugram witnessed 402 deaths due to road accidents. In 2017, the number of fatalities was 481, which reduced to 442 in 2018 and in 2019 the number of deaths was 433. In 2020 due to COVID-induced lockdowns, the number of deaths reduced to 375.

Large number of deaths that are being reported now due to road accidents has increased the concerns of Gurugram Traffic Police officials who have begun to devise ways to prevent these road accidents. To begin with, the Gurugram Police have identified 40 blackspots in the city. Most of these blackspots are located along National Highway-48, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, Dwarka Expressway Southern Periphery Road and Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

According to Gurugram Police, driving from the wrong side, overspreading and rash driving are some of the major causes of road mishaps in the city. With a large number of trucks and heavy vehicles also involved in road mishaps, overloading of materials is also one of the major reasons for accidents.

There have also been several discussions to ensure proper facilities for pedestrians and cyclists. More cameras have also been installed along busy routes. The Gurugram Police has now devised a plan of providing a separate lane for trucks and heavy vehicles. The trial run of the new traffic management plan has already been initiated by the Gurugram Police at Rajiv Chowk along NH-48, which is one of the major traffic routes in the city. There are also ongoing consultations with several experts on changing road designs of several routes.