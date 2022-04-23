Gurugram reels under power cuts

Gurugram: With the state power department unable to cope up with rising power demand that continues to only increase with every passing

day, several residents are forced to suffer long duration of power outages in several areas of Gurugram.

Even though long duration of power cuts is a major problem especially during summer months, what continues to

anger several residents is that despite several assurances, the situation of power supply does not improve.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday acknowledged the situation of power outages in Gurugram and assured that the matter will be resolved soon. The Chief Minister said that there were some differences between the state government and the private power supplier over issues of payments. Areas where long hours of power cuts are being reported include Sector 56, Sector 57, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok and several residential societies in New Gurugram.