Gurugram rectifies 'fake vaccine registrations'

Gurugram: After a relatively low turnout of healthcare workers taking their Covid-19 vaccine — as reflected by initial data of the Gurugram Health Department, officials have now said there were as many as 9,000 "fake registrations" for vaccines that were responsible for the low turnout.



Officials said that initially, their records showed a little over 37,000 health workers registering for their shots. Over 24,200 health workers have taken their shots so far.

After correcting this error, the total registrations for the vaccine had dropped to around 28,000 - increasing the turnout percentage.

Senior officials aware of developments said that the "fake registrations" were cases where they noticed the same person had been registered for a shot multiple times.

"We have found certain fake registration in terms of health workers that has been corrected. Even after making these amendments the turn out for vaccination has been high," one senior official said.

In addition to health workers, Gurugram has vaccinated around 13,878 frontline workers from the police, law enforcement agencies and other public agencies.

"We have begun preparations providing COVID-19 vaccinations for citizens above the age of 50 for which we have begun the process of registrations," the official

added.