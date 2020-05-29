Gurugram: Public authorities put recruitment process on hold

GURUGRAM: In order to cut costs, all the major Gurugram public authorities are now putting all the recruitment processes on hold. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has publicly stated that there will be no new recruitment for one year.



Reports are also emerging that a large number of outsourced employees and contractual workers in MCG are also now being laid-off. There have already been 36 outsourced workers who have been asked to not report for duty.

Other major public agencies like Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have also now begun to explore ways by which the manpower can be reduced.

The officials of DTCP have already begun to use the digital means to address the complaints relating to property matters. Major projects like Haryana's Vision Zero Program has also been temporarily suspended due to paucity of funds.

Involved in the process of land acquisition and developing commercial and residential sectors, HSVP had already been declared bankrupt much before the COVID-19 crisis. GMDA and MCG also have more expenses than revenues. To avoid the further losses to these public agencies the public officials have now begun the process of the payment of property taxes and also mulling over the idea of starting the city bus services popularly known as Gurugraman.

Haryana is expected to face around Rs 1.06 lakh crore loss this financial year. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the state could face losses of over Rs 7,000 crore in the month of April and May.