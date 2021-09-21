Gurugram prepares for bad air months

gurugram: With winter rolling in, public agencies in Gurugram have now started preparing their action plan to deal with the annual months of bad air in the NCR city —with a focus on dust pollution management and traffic control.



Officials have said that four trucks will be used to sprinkle water on the busy intersections of the city to prevent dust pollution. Officials are also coordinating with builders and construction projects to ensure their dust does not spill over to the streets.

As for vehicular pollution, officials said that major sources of vehicle concentration are being identified. So far, 17 such points have been identified.

In addition to this, the officials have begun to form mobile teams that would penalise citizens who would be found guilty of burning waste in the open.

Last year, a large number of air purifiers were installed in public spaces to control pollution.

However, what is more worrisome is that diesel generators— a lifeline for residents in a city rife with power supply problems — might be banned once again — with no alternative for residents during these times. While diesel generators in commercial and industrial units may be shut down, residential complexes may still be allowed to use them.