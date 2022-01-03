Gurugram: Positivity rate over 6%, RWAs up restrictions for entry

Gurugram: Even as the Capital's Covid cases are rising unprecedentedly, the impending Omicron wave in Gurugram took the daily positivity rate there to over 6 per cent on Sunday — settling at 6.2 per cent with a new high of 358 new cases in 24 hours.



With the wave showing no signs of peaking anytime soon, the administration in Haryana and Gurugram have taken strict measures to lock down most activities including schools, multiplexes and sporting complexes. But now, residents have also started taking matters into their own hands with Resident Welfare Associations imposing strict curbs to enter their respective colonies.

Most residential societies are only allowing people who have been fully vaccinated to enter their premises — setting an unusual precedent — given that the Covid vaccination is voluntary. All small-time construction activities like paintings and other forms of home maintenance services have also been stopped in various residential societies.

However, the panic in residential societies comes even as they have often turned out to be major hotspots of Covid spread in the previous waves of the pandemic. Of the 16 containment zones that have been set up by the Gurugram District Administration, 12 are now in different residential societies.

In the last week, the number of patients being affected by COVID-19 has increased nine times. There are right now more than 1,400 patients that are being treated for COVID-19, which is the highest since May, the period Gurugram was reeling under the second wave.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Gurugram now stands at over 1.8 lakh. But even with 1,439 active cases, only eight patients are being treated in hospitals and the rest are in home isolation, according to the authorities.