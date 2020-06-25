Gurugram Police to adjudicate domestic violence cases online

Gurugram: District Commissioners of Police here have now also been given by the authority to resolve issues relating to domestic violence and certain violent altercations online. The top officials of Gurugram Police will now be hearing and resolving these cases through e-courts. A pilot study of this process has already been conducted.

The Gurugram Police have also decided to adjudicate cases registered under Section 107 (instigation), Section 150 (unlawful assembly), Section 151 (participation in unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) online as well.

"The decision of holding the e-courts was held to ensure that there is protection from COVID-19. We have had a successful trial run and we hope to begin the process of starting the formal process of e-courts soon," said a senior official from Gurugram Police.