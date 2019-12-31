Gurugram Police return 70 lost and stolen phones to its owners

Gurugram: It was a new year gift for the 70-odd-Gurugram residents from its police who returned their cell phones that were either stolen or lost in the past few months. Gurugram police commissioner Mohammad Akil distributed phones to their rightful owners.



Speaking on the occasion Gurugram police commissioner said, "In today's time's smartphones is an important part of our daily life. Not only doe we have sentimental value with the device but there is also important information that is stored in the device which also includes your financial data. Taking all these factors into consideration our team decided to launch an initiative wherein we can give the phones back to the residents. It has helped in developing a positive image of us among the citizens."

The Gurugram police commissioner has also requested the citizens to deposit the phones which they find in the streets to the nearby police stations

Sahil Srivastav who was one of the persons who was given the phone said, " I lost my phone during the accident over a month ago. I had reported about my the phone being taken away to the Gurugram police after that. Even though I have purchased a new phone recently I want to thank the Gurugram police for returning my old phone."

From June 2019 the cyber cell of Gurugram police has launched a special initiative where on several occasions, the residents have been given their cell phones. To date, there have been over 200 phones that have been given by the Gurugram police. On June 17, 2019 there were 65 phones that were given. On July 10 there were 100 phones that were given and on September 21, 110 phones were given. Top officials of the district police have assured that more such events will be organised by it in 2020.