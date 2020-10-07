Gurugram: Police launch sensitisation drive for officers dealing with sexual crimes against women, children

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police will now hold training sessions for its officials for effective handling of complaints related to sexual crimes against children and women.

Some of the basic aspects include ways of communication with the victim, registering complaints under valid sections and gathering of evidence during the investigation process. The officials are also going to be briefed about some of the amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) Act.



Not only the officials from Gurugram Police but officials from one-stop centres set up from the Nirbhaya funds will also be a part of these sessions. Inspector Usha Kundu ACP (Gurugram) has been given the responsibility to hold these training sessions.



One such training session has already been held at Gurugram Commissioners office on October 3. This training session was attended by all the women police officials of Gurugram Police. There are three dedicated women police stations that are presently operational in the city.



In addition, there is also a women helpline number (1091) and special PCR vehicles named Durga Shakti that have been formed to reduce crimes against women in the city.



"We as police officials make sure that all criminals who are involved in sexual crimes against women and children are arrested and punished as per law. In handling cases you need to be firm as well as sensitive. We therefore feel that training sessions should be held on regular intervals for the effective handling of these cases," said Usha Kundu ACP (Gurugram).



There have already been 102 cases of rape that have been officially registered by the law enforcement officials this year.

