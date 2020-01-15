Gurugram police issues 287 challans on single day

Gurugram: Having gained popularity for issuing challans on a large number of vehicles and also levying exorbitant fines under the amended motor vehicle act, the Gurugram traffic police continued with its same work ethics on Tuesday.



In a special drive conducted by the law enforcement officials, Gurugram traffic police issued 287 challans on a single day. Moreover, these fines were levied on those vehicles that were crossing red light or driving on the wrong side.

Drivers of 209 vehicles were found to be offenders and fined for driving on the wrong side. Most of the violations were found in Udyog Vihar, Sector-44 (Apparel house) and Nathupur. With 78 in number, the number of a driver charged with skipping red light may have been lesser but still significant. A large number of violations were found in the areas of Gwal Pahari, Galleria Market, and Bristol Chowk and Sector-56. Skipping the red light, driving on the wrong side and rash driving are some of the major causes of accidents in the city.

According to senior officials of Gurugram traffic police, strict approach taken by its personnel on the law breakers and better coordination with other public agencies have reduced the number of fatal accidents in the city last year.

"We keep having these programs to ensure that the traffic moves in an orderly and a disciplined way. Our main objective is to ensure that there is safety for the commuters and the rate of accidents decline. Besides being strict on commuters that do not abide by the rules we also undertake other steps by which the commute in Gurugram is safe for all," said Himanshu Garg DCP (traffic) Gurugram.