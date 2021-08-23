Gurugram: One death, 123 COVID cases in Aug so far

Gurugram: Following the months of April and May when Gurugram not only witnessed a large number of COVID-19 cases but also a high number of fatalities, the situation now is gradually improving in the district, with all of August (till August 22) seeing 123 new infections and just one death from the virus (on August 7).



The rate of vaccination has also picked up massively in the month of August. From close to 18.3 lakh people having got vaccinated on July 31, till August 22 close to 21 lakh people have been given at least one dose.

Despite making huge improvements, it is not that the fear of COVID-19 has completely ebbed in the district. Even now, on average, six cases are being reported daily.

There have also been times when the number of cases had reached double digits. With economic activities in Gurugram now having almost opened fully, more emphasis is being given to getting a large number of people vaccinated. Close to 24 per cent of all residents in Gurugram are now fully vaccinated.

The improvement in the situation of COVID-19 is gradually being witnessed from the last week of June when Gurugram began to witness a decline in the number of cases. In the month of July, there were 210 cases reported and 16 deaths due to the infection that was reported. In comparison to this, there were 655 cases of COVID 19 reported in June, during which month, 83 deaths from the virus were reported.

In April and May, the situation was dire in Gurugram as in Delhi and many other states across the country. Almost all hospitals were occupied by COVID-19 patients with patients running from hospital to hospital looking for a bed. In May, there were 52,553 cases of COVID-19, of which 341 had succumbed to the virus.

And a month before in April, 59,540 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 111 had died of the virus. With six deaths reported in the month of January, three in February, not only a substantial number of citizens but even the public agencies had begun to realise that the situation of COVID-19 in Gurugram was under control.

Things began to go downhill however in the third week of March when the number of COVID-19 cases began to peak and with that, the number of deaths also increased.

There have been 921 deaths due to COVID-19 that have been reported to date. Of these, while 606 patients were those who possessed co-morbidities, 315 were those who did not have any co-morbidities. On Sunday, the district reported six new cases and no deaths from the virus, with active cases at 78, 72 of whom are recovering in home isolation.