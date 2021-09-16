Gurugram on edge as kids dying of 'fever' in neighbouring villages

Gurugram: It seems that not only areas of Western Uttar Pradesh like Firozabad but the deadly impact of a dengue-like fever has now also spread to areas of South Haryana in Palwal, Hathin and Hodal. And much like in UP, the fever spreading in Haryana has already killed many children, with at least seven deaths reported so far.



The worst impact of this disease is being felt in Chilla village, 20 kilometers from Palwal town in South Haryana. Since August 27, when the first death was reported officially, there have been seven deaths reported from this single village alone. Locals, however, claim that the figures are higher and go up to 10. The youngest victim to have died due to this disease was believed to be only two months old. Other children who have died due to this disease are aged between six months and 14 years.

Alarmed by the deaths, the health department of the area is now conducting a survey of 2,397 residents who reside in these villages. While the locals claim that the disease is dengue, the health officials so far have not confirmed this claim and are presently probing the entire matter. Away from the Chilla village, there have been reports of the death of a five-year-old girl from Hodal and a 55-year-old woman in Hodal. The deadly impact of vector-borne diseases in South Haryana areas has caused fear and caution in Gurugram, which is also witnessing a major spike in dengue and viral cases.

As of now, there have been 15 confirmed cases that have been reported from Gurugram and there are also hundreds of suspected cases of dengue and viral fever that are being reported on a daily basis.