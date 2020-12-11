Gurugram now plans cess on property and vehicle registrations

GURUGRAM: There may be a possibility that residents of Gurugram in coming months may have to shell some extra money in terms of paying of cess that may be levied on vehicle and property registrations.



The proposal of levying cess comes after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) incurred loss in this financial quarter. GMDA generated a revenue of Rs 202 crore but had expenses of Rs 223 crore.

With public agencies not generating enough revenue for carrying out infrastructure works, it was decided to increase cess on certain services in order to generate more revenue. On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the GMDA Chairman, held a review meeting with top officials in which along with future projects there were also discussions on how to generate revenue.

"There have been discussions on how to generate additional revenue for GMDA in coming months. To begin with, the two per cent charge that used to be charged from the stamp duty will now be divided between urban local bodies and GMDA with one per cent going to each public agency. We are also mulling on levying cess on certain services," said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Along with getting revenue from its assets, one of the major sources of revenue for GMDA is external development charges incurred by the builders.