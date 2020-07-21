Gurugram: Newly-built roads cave in after short spell of heavy rain

gurugram: A short spell of rain on Sunday night was enough for roads in Sector-46 and IFFCO Chowk to cave in, after which both roads were closed for commuters, leading to major traffic snarls in Gurugram on Monday morning.



Significantly, this is the fourth time in the last two years that the road at IFFCO Chowk has caved in after a short spell of heavy rain despite several revamping works undertaken by authorities since 2018. The road at Sector-46 has the same story with it having been laid less than a year-and-a-half ago.

Interestingly, in the recent past, all the incidents of roads caving in have occurred in areas where the rods had been recently laid. Some of these areas are Hero Chowk, Cyber Greens and Shankar Chowk. Moreover, all these areas are considered to be the poshest areas of the city with a large number of residential and commercial centers.

Besides the rain leading to roads caving in, roads in the city continue to irk commuters at Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Mahaveer Chowk, Old Delhi Road and Sheetla Mata Raod. These roads, in addition to being in a poor condition, face a lack of proper drainage facilities leading to regular spates of

waterlogging.

Residents have not shied away from asserting that there is extreme corruption in the building and maintenance of these roads. In the past, residents have also had to pool money to build and maintain roads.

"There seems to be no accountability of the Government authorities. Every time there is the same old story that a few millimeters of rain and the roads get waterlogged. As there is no action the contractors and officials have even become more brazen and the newly constructed roads are now caving in with just half an hour of rainfall," said Rajveer Sahay, a resident of Essel Towers in MG Road.