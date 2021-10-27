Gurugram Namaz row: Hindu groups meet DC, issue ultimatum

gurugram: A five-member delegation of Sanyukta Hindu Sangarsh Samiti on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg demanding prohibition of offering Namaz in the open public spaces.



The memorandum to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner came at a time when residents at Sector-47 and Sector 12-A had already come out and protested against the offering of Namaz in their localities.

These protests have further been buoyed by participation of members of Hindu outfits like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad and several other small religious outfits. With these Hindu outfits showing no signs of budging, it can become a major challenge for the district administration to ensure harmony between the two communities.

"We have expressed our concerns to the public officials by submitting a memorandum. After this we will not provide any such memorandums. There is a limit to our tolerance and if our demands are not met, our protests will intensify," said Sanyukta Sangarsh Samiti state president Mahavir Bharadwaj.

It is important to note that this is not for the first time when Hindu outfits have come up with such a demand. In 2018, the residents of Saraswathi Enclave along the Golf Course Road had protested against the offering of Namaz in their locality. After negotiations, the district authorities reduced the number of public places for Friday Namaz from 100 to 37.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was in Gurugram on October 23 for the citizens' grievances meeting has urged both the religious communities to find a peaceful and acceptable solution to Friday namaz being held in Sector-47.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the district administration was making sure that interests of both concerned parties are served in this matter.

With incidents of Namaz being disrupted through loud chanting of bhajans and kirtans by certain residents of Sector-47, the Chief Minister stated that there should not be any disruption to prayers of devotees of any kind.