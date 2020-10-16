Gurugram multiplexes open with less occupancy

Gurugram: After a gap of seven months, multiplexes and single screen theatres in Gurugram began screening movies on Friday. On day one, however the attendance of cinegoers remained less.



Most of the halls and multiplexes remained empty or had attendance not exceeding 10 to 15 percent. To woo the audience back to theatres, the multiplexes in the city had not only slashed their prices but had also provided heavy discounts in their food and beverage offerings. Despite the low attendance on day one, the management of multiplexes expressed optimism that they will be able to get a substantial amount of audience back in the coming weeks.



"For a city where there is a threat of Novel Coronavirus, we find that there will be caution and concern in seeing movies on the big screen. We respect that sentiment. In the coming weeks we feel that situation will change and with the new Hindi movies coming in audience will come in substantial numbers for a grander movie experience," said a professional from PVR who requested anonymity.



onsidered as one of the major hubs of multiplexes, most cinema hall owners have incurred heavy losses in Gurugram. With fresh cases of COVID-19 seeing no signs of ebbing down, one of the foremost priorities for the Gurugram District Administration and the management of the multiplexes is to ensure the safety of the viewers.



Most multiplexes have been directed to take bookings only online. They have also been instructed to take thermal screening of all moviegoers. Once in the hall, there will be a specific seating pattern that has to be strictly complied with. After every show ends it is mandatory to sanitise the entire hall before the next show begins. With multiplexes being out of operations the drive-in theatres in Gurugram gained popularity.

